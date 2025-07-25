Wisconsin players choose Minnesota as guaranteed win in 2025
Minnesota is currently in the middle of its most successful period against bitter rival Wisconsin since the 1990s. With four wins in the eight years since P.J. Fleck arrived, the Badgers are fully aware of which team has gotten the better part of the rivalry as of late.
Wisconsin players Billy Edwards Jr., Jake Renfro and Ricardo Hallman were asked at Big Ten Media Days earlier this week to 'guarantee' a win out of their daunting schedule, and they all chose Minnesota.
The Gophers' 24-7 victory at Camp Randall Stadium last November was their most decisive win in the rivalry since 1990. Renfro even admitted to the Pioneer Press and Gophers beat reporter Andy Greder, "They beat our butts."
Minnesota's win marked its third win over the Badgers over the last four years. It's the first time that has happened since 1987-1990. The Gophers have undoubtedly regained momentum in the rivlary, but they will have a new quarterback this season. Drake Lindsey grew up with the Arkansas-LSU boot rivalry, but he's excited to get a taste of the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.
"Coming up North, it's a little bit different, but it's really all the same," Lindsey said. "Fans screaming at each other, fans screaming at players. I feel like it's the same everywhere, but the Iowa and Wisconsin games are super fun."
Wisconsin has one of the hardest schedules in college football this season with games against Alabama, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Illinois and Indiana before even taking on the Gophers. It might be a roller coaster season in Madison, so the Minnesota game might be a nothing-to-lose type of situation.
The all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin is tied 63-63-8. P.J. Fleck is 4-4 against the Badgers and Luke Fickell is 1-1 against the Gophers. 2025's meeting at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 29, should be a fun one.