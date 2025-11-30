Gophers mock Wisconsin's Jump Around after fourth Axe win in five years
Minnesota now leads in the all-time series against the Badgers.
In this story:
After Saturday's win, the Gophers have now beaten Wisconsin four times in the last five seasons. It's their best stretch in the historic rivalry since 1986-1990. They capped off the 17-7 win with a field storm, and they chopped down the goalposts with Paul Bunyan's Axe in one of the best traditions in college football.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The first song on the Huntington Bank Stadium loudspeaker was Wisconsin's patented Jump Around. There's nothing quite like college football rivalry week, and Saturday's game was just more evidence.
Minnesota has finished the 2025 regular season 7-5, and we'll now wait until December 7 when bowl game selections are officially announced.
More from Gophers On SI
Published