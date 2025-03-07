Gophers' Gable Steveson eyeing fourth Big Ten title as No. 1 seed
The 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships take place this weekend in Evanston, Illinois. Penn State is the overwhelming favorite to leave with the team championship, but Gophers legend Gable Steveson is looking to become the first heavyweight to win four individual Big Ten titles.
After an attempted NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, Steveson decided to make a shocking return to collegiate wrestling in November. He rolled through regular season competition with a perfect 10-0 record, and he earned the No. 1 seed in the heavyweight division for this weekend's tournament.
Steveson's biggest road block to earning a fourth conference title will be Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet, who is the No. 2 seed. They have history dating all the way back to 2018, when they competed in the Minnesota high school state championship. Steveson won that match and he defeated him twice at the college level — once in 2021 and then again in 2022. Kerkvliet is 16-0 and the reigning NCAA Champion, so he's an opponent Steveson cannot overlook.
Another Gophers wrestler to keep an eye on this weekend is redshirt freshman Max McEnelly, who is the No. 2 seed in the 184-pound division. McEnelly compiled an 18-0 record in the regular season, but he would have to get past Penn State's top-seeded Carter Starocci, who is the four-time defending NCAA Champion.
The event will be streamed on Big Ten Network and BTN+ throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The final championship session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network on Sunday evening.
