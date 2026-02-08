Jordan Chiles Brings Back Prince Routine vs. Gophers, Shouts Out Minnesota

Star UCLA gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles put on quite the show on Saturday as her Bruins beat the Gophers in front of a record crowd at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Chiles brought back the Prince floor routine she debuted in 2025 and earned a perfect 10, which was her fourth in as many weeks. The routine helped fifth-ranked UCLA beat 17th-ranked Minnesota 197.550 to 197.275.

A perfect tribute to Minneapolis icon Prince 💜 and the people of Minnesota by Jordan Chiles, who brought back her 2025 routine to the floor in UCLA's win at Minnesota. The perfect 10 was @ChilesJordan's fourth 10 in four weeks!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/4inUnHDxl7 — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 8, 2026

Afterwards, Chiles took the microphone and addressed the over 5,000 fans who came to watch the meet.

"Huge thank you to Minnesota," she said. "I know there has been a lot of tough things going on here, and I just want to say we stand with you, and that the Prince routine was meant for you guys, and I wanted to bring that energy here. So I hope it uplifts you guys in this very dark time and (you know) that the Bruins will always be by your guys' side. So thank you guys so much."

Jordan Chiles: Huge thank you to Minnesota. I know there has been a lot of tough things going on here, and I just want to say we stand with you, and that the Prince routine was meant for you guys, and I wanted to bring that energy here. So I hope it uplifts you guys in this very… pic.twitter.com/0J8OPBCSKC — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) February 8, 2026

Jordan Chiles showing some love to the young fans in Minnesota 💙 pic.twitter.com/0rFZFPLCdA — Big Ten Gymnastics (@B1GGymnastics) February 8, 2026

Chiles, 24, won gold with the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2022 World Championships in England. She also won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She's won three NCAA championships with UCLA. Along with Simone Biles and Suni Lee, Chiles is one of the most decorated and well-known gymnasts in the country.

197.275 was the best score of the season for the Gophers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). It wasn't quite enough against a powerhouse UCLA team, which improved to 8-2 and 4-0 in the Big Ten. The Bruins have not lost a conference meet since joining the Big Ten last season. Highlighted by her floor routine, Chiles was a meet-best 39.625 all-around.

For the Gophers, Jordan Lyden earned a career-best 9.950 on the floor and Arianna Ostrum scored a 9.950 of her own to win the vault title.

"Today was so awesome," Lyden said, via the Gophers' official website. "The energy in the building helped us keep the momentum going and it was electric in here. We absolutely loved this. We know Jordan Chiles brings in a lot of fans and we hope that they all got to see what Minnesota gymnastics is all about."

It was the first home defeat of the season for the Gophers, who had previously taken down top-25 teams Arkansas, Michigan, and Iowa.

Next up for the Gophers is a trip to Penn State next Saturday, followed by a trip to Seattle to take on Washington. They'll be back at Maturi with the Big 4 Meet against Michigan State, Illinois, and Rutgers on Sunday, March 1.