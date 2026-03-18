Bob Motzko Reportedly Out as Gophers Men's Hockey Coach After 8 Seasons

Bob Motzko is not expected to return as the head coach of Gophers men's hockey after eight seasons in the position. ESPN hockey analyst John Buccigross was first to the news.

Hearing Bob Motzko's time at Minnnesota at Gopher Coach is ending. News Conference could be today. pic.twitter.com/uOz4DGONK6 — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) March 18, 2026

The University of Minnesota has not confirmed the reports, but Michael Russo of The Athletic says Motzko is holding a team meeting on Wednesday "to inform Gophers players of his future after meetings with AD Mark Coyle the past few days."

Motzko was hired by the school before the 2018-19 season, following an impressive 13-year run at St. Cloud State. After missing the NCAA Tournament in his first year with the Gophers, and COVID ending the 2019-20 season early, he went to five straight tournaments, including two Frozen Fours, and a runner-up finish in the 2022-23 season.

He overcame serious adversity with the tragic death of his son in 2021, leading Minnesota to three regular-season Big Ten championships and one conference tournament championship in 2020-21. His Gophers' tenure ends with a 172-104-24 overall record.

The Gophers' 2025-26 season began to fall off the rails with an 11-23- 3 overall record, which matched the program's most losses since the 1997-98 season. They lost their top-five scorers from the 2024-25 team, and they were not able to rebuild through the transfer portal or the introduction of Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players to the NCAA level.

The firing of Motzko comes just 24 hours after longtime Minnesota women's hockey coach Brad Frost was fired. Frost coached the Gophers for 19 seasons and led the program to four national championships (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016).

Motzko was an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota from 2001 to 2005. He accepted his first head coaching job at St. Cloud State in 2015 and held that job with the Huskies until 2018. He won the WCHA Coach of the Year award in 2006 and 2007, and in 2014, he won the inaugural NCHC Herb Brooks Coach of the Year award.

SCSU made six WCHA Final Five appearances and three NCHC Frozen Faceoffs, along with eight trips to the NCAA Tournament under Motzko. They were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 but lost in the opening round.

After Motzko took the Minnesota job, Brett Larson took over SCSU as head coach and immediately guided them back to the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, only to again lose their first game.