Both Gophers hockey teams ranked No. 3 in Nov. 4 polls

The men have won six straight games and the women have rattled off four consecutive victories.

Joe Nelson

Gophers' star Jimmy Snuggerud against Penn State.
Gophers hockey is ranked No. 3 in the latest men's and women's USCHO.com polls.

The men ran its win streak to six with a sweep over No. 18 Penn State, beating the Nittany Lions 3-1 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday. Overall, the Gophers are 7-1-0 overall and their strong weekend moved them up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 in the poll.

Minnesota will travel to Madison for Big Ten games against the Wisconsin Badgers this week. Friday's game starts at 7 p.m. CT and they'll play Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

The Gophers women's hockey team beat Bemidji State 2-1 Friday and 4-1 Saturday to extend its win streak to four. At 8-3-1 overall, they stayed at No. 3 in the poll. Minnesota is off this weekend before returning to the ice Nov. 15-16 in Duluth against UMD.

