Both Gophers hockey teams ranked No. 3 in Nov. 4 polls
Gophers hockey is ranked No. 3 in the latest men's and women's USCHO.com polls.
The men ran its win streak to six with a sweep over No. 18 Penn State, beating the Nittany Lions 3-1 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday. Overall, the Gophers are 7-1-0 overall and their strong weekend moved them up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 in the poll.
Minnesota will travel to Madison for Big Ten games against the Wisconsin Badgers this week. Friday's game starts at 7 p.m. CT and they'll play Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
The Gophers women's hockey team beat Bemidji State 2-1 Friday and 4-1 Saturday to extend its win streak to four. At 8-3-1 overall, they stayed at No. 3 in the poll. Minnesota is off this weekend before returning to the ice Nov. 15-16 in Duluth against UMD.