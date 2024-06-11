Gophers' Abigail Boreen, Madeline Wethington selected in PWHL draft
A couple former Gophers women's hockey standouts were selected in Monday night's PWHL draft.
Forward Abigail Boreen was selected No. 17 overall in the third round of the draft by Montreal, while defenseman Madeline Wethington was selected No. 38 overall in the seventh round by Ottawa.
Boreen was a two-time All-WCHA selection while playing for the Gophers from 2018-23. Across her five seasons at the U, Boreen played in 166 games, the seventh most in program history, and tallied 126 points (60 goals, 66 assists). She was most recently with PWHL Minnesota last season.
Boreen went undrafted in last year's inagural PWHL draft, but was a reserve with Minnesota while continuing her studies as a pharmacy student. Boreen did sign a 10-day contract with Minnesota during the season and scored an overtime winner in her third game against New York.
She played five games and scored two goals and had one assist.
Wethington played 173 games, tied for the most in program history, for the Gophers from 2019-24 and recorded 100 points (27 goals, 73 assists) across her five-year tenure, the seventh most among defensemen in Gophers history. Wethington is also a former Minnesota Ms. Hockey winner.