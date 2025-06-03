Gophers an odd exception as CHL stars flock to NCAA hockey powers
For the first time ever, players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are able to play in the NCAA in 2025-26. Many of the top programs across the country have quickly taken advantage, adding players from one of the top junior hockey leagues in the world. However, the Gophers are notably the only Big Ten program that hasn't dipped their toes in the CHL pool for a big addition.
Michigan has added forward Malcolm Spence and goaltender Jack Ivankovic, who are viewed as top prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft. Penn State has added three elite players, while Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Michigan State have all added at least one player from the CHL.
The CHL produces a serious amount of NHL talent every year, so it seems surprising for a program like Minnesota to, at least so far, come away with nothing — especially after losing Jimmy Snuggerud, Matthew Wood, Oliver Moore and others the pros.
The Gophers' top rival, North Dakota, has even been busy in the CHL talent pool, adding two potential first-round NHL Draft picks last week.
There are still a handful of uncommitted CHL players who will likely play in the NCAA next season. Potential No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna is at the top of that list, but Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State continue to be rumored as potential landing spots.
There's a chance Minnesota has been quiet in their recruitment, and there are more opportunities out there, but the lack of noise is sticking out like a sore thumb.
Gophers commit Hayden Reid will play in the CHL next season, making him unlikely to join the Gophers until 2026-27.
There have been over 250 CHL players who've committed to an NCAA school since last September, and the Gophers are one of 15 programs in all of Division I hockey with one or fewer commitments from the league.
It hasn't been a completely quiet offseason for the Gophers. They added Omaha forward Tanner Ludtke and Michigan State goalie Luca Di Pasquo from the transfer portal. USHL forward Tate Pritchard also flipped his commitment from Mankato to Minnesota, but it's certainly odd that Minnesota hasn't plucked any talent from the CHL.