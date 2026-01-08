Gophers hockey dives back into Big Ten play with series at No. 9 Penn State

After more than a month since their last regular-season game, Gophers men's hockey returns this weekend with a challenging series on the road against No. 9 Penn State. Here's what you need to know.

The Nittany Lions had a series split at RIT last weekend.



Minnesota will have had 35 days off since facing Ohio State on the road, but top players such as LJ Mooney, Brodie Ziemer and head coach Bob Motzko stayed busy at the IIHF World Junior Championships in the Twin Cities with Team U.S.A. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals, but it was a great experience against some of the top young hockey players in the world.

The Gophers had a tune-up exhibition on Friday, Jan. 2, against Bemidji State on the road, which resulted in a 3-3 tie. Mooney, Ziemer and Motzko are now expected to be back this weekend in Happy Valley.

How to watch

Friday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. CT: Big Ten Network

Saturday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. CT: Big Ten Network

Penn State preview

After last year's run to their first Frozen Four in program history, Penn State made a huge splash this offseason, adding super prospect Gavin McKenna from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). It hasn't been all sunshine in rainbows with a 12-6 start to the season, but the Nittany Lions are 12-6 this season and ranked ninth in the country.

Sophomore forward Charlie Cerrato leads the team with 24 points this season, with six goals and 18 assists. Junior forward Matt DiMarsico and sophomore forward JJ Wiebusch both have 20 points, followed by McKenna with 18 in 2025-26.

Keys to the series

The Gophers split a series at home earlier this season against Penn State on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 with a 3-2 win on Friday and a 2-1 loss on Saturday night. Minnesota is 8-10-1 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play. DraftKings sportsbook has Minnesota listed as a +140 betting underdog for Friday night's game.

The Gophers are currently on the outside looking in for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, as the 32nd-rated team on the NCAA Percentage Index (NPI), which is the No. 1 tool used to select teams. At least a split on the road against a top 10 team like the Nittany Lions could be the perfect momentum to carry them into 2026.

