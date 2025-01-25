Gophers extend winning streak on Hockey Day Minnesota against Bemdi State
Gophers women's hockey took center stage on Saturday with a dominant 3-1 win over Bemidji State at the annual Hockey Day Minnesota event, taking place this year at Valleyfair.
Saturday was Minnesota and Bemidji State's fifth and final matchup this season and looked a lot like the previous four. Sophomore forward Emma Kreisz got the party started at 7:16 into the first-period with her fifth goal of the season.
Star forward Abbey Murphy had the play of the day only a few moments later, as she flew down the ice and found the back of the net for 93rd career goal in a Gophers uniform. Minnesota led 2-0 after the first period.
Freshman Gracie Graham scored her sixth goal of the season in the second period, extending Minnesota's lead to three. Bemidji State responded with a power play goal of their own, as it was 3-1 heading into the final period. Minnesota controlled the tempo, but there were no scores in the final 20 minutes making the finals score 3-1.
Bemidji State has struggled this season with a 4-21 record heading into Saturday, but Minnesota dominated the game from start to finish. The Gophers out-shot the Beavers 69-30 and 38-11 with shots on goal.
In five games this season, Minnesota has now outscored Bemidji State 17-5. Saturday's result extends the Gophers' overall record to 21-5-1 and their overall winning streak to five games. They will return to playing their games inside next weekend with a big series at home against Ohio State.