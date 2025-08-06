Gophers hockey adds commitment from Stillwater High School star
Lakeland, Minnesota's own Luca Jarvis verbally committed to Gophers hockey on Wednesday, continuing a hot streak of recruiting success for Bob Motzko and his coaching staff.
"I am beyond blessed and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of Minnesota. I am extremely grateful for my family, friends, teammates, coaches, advisors, and everyone who has helped me to this point. #gogophs〽️ #C4L," he posted on Instagram.
Born in 2008, Jarvis was a standout on the Stillwater High School team last season. The 6-foot-1 forward compiled 48 total points in 30 games with 24 goals and 24 assists on a team that advanced all the way to the 2025 State Class AA championship game.
Jarvis finished last season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Youngstown Phantoms for five games. He totaled two points in five games, and that's where he's expected to play during the 2025-26 season.
Within the last two weeks, Minnesota has now added commitments from five in-state recruits. 2007-born goaltender Carter Casey (Grand Rapids) , 2009-born center Gunnar Conboy (Lakeville), 2008-born forward Wyatt Cullen (Moorhead), his brother 2006-born center Brooks Cullen (Moorhead) and now Jarvis.
There was criticism about Motzko's recent recruiting run, but he has sent a message to the world of college hockey that Minnesota can still recruit at a level that most other schools are not able to compete with.