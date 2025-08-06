Gophers hockey adds commitment from Stillwater High School star

BREAKING: '08 born (Lakeland, MN) forward Luca Jarvis (@LucaJarvis2027) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



He scored 48 points with 24 goals and 24 assists last season with Stillwater. He currently plays in the USHL for the Youngstown Phantoms. https://t.co/wOqBzav2Mh pic.twitter.com/pfO3rmRh8p