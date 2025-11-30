All Gophers

Versatile defensive back flips commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota

The Gophers were busy recruiting after Saturday's rivalry win over Wisconsin.

Tony Liebert

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck walks onto the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Waukee, Iowa native Tavian White was verbally committed to North Dakota since May 8, but he flipped that decision to Minnesota on Saturday night, after taking a visit to the school over the weekend. He's now expected to sign with the Gophers 2026 class.

"ROW THE BOAT 🛶〽️🏡 110% Committed Isaiah 43:19," he posted on X.

Standing 6-foot, 175 pounds, White played free safety, cornerback and strong safety, along with wide receiver for Waukee High School as a senior. He accumulated 30 total tackles in seven games. He's also an impressive track athlete.

White is currently unranked by 247Sports. He held other scholarship offers from Western Illinois, Lindenwood, Northern Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato, according to the site. He's now the 30th high schooler verbally committed to the Gophers 2026 recruited class, before the early national signing period begins next week on Wednesday, December 3.

Minnesota's 2026 class currently ranked as the 25th-best in the country, according to 247Sports, as of Sunday.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 30 verbal commitments

