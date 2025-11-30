Versatile defensive back flips commitment from North Dakota to Minnesota
Waukee, Iowa native Tavian White was verbally committed to North Dakota since May 8, but he flipped that decision to Minnesota on Saturday night, after taking a visit to the school over the weekend. He's now expected to sign with the Gophers 2026 class.
"ROW THE BOAT 🛶〽️🏡 110% Committed Isaiah 43:19," he posted on X.
Standing 6-foot, 175 pounds, White played free safety, cornerback and strong safety, along with wide receiver for Waukee High School as a senior. He accumulated 30 total tackles in seven games. He's also an impressive track athlete.
White is currently unranked by 247Sports. He held other scholarship offers from Western Illinois, Lindenwood, Northern Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato, according to the site. He's now the 30th high schooler verbally committed to the Gophers 2026 recruited class, before the early national signing period begins next week on Wednesday, December 3.
Minnesota's 2026 class currently ranked as the 25th-best in the country, according to 247Sports, as of Sunday.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 30 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Quayd Hendryx, WR (Atco, NJ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)
- Beckett Schreiber, OL (Madison, WI)
- Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)
- Niko Castillo, RB (Schuylkill Haven, PA)
- Brady Palmer, QB (San Diego, CA)
- Tavian White, ATH (Waukee, IA)