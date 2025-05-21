Gophers hockey announces signing of Mason Moe, will he join the team next season?
Eden Prairie, Minnesota native Mason Moe announced his verbal commitment to the Gophers last October, and the program officially announced his signing on Tuesday. After two years in the United States Hockey League (USHL), is he ready to make the jump to the Big Ten in 2025-26?
Minnesota's announcement doesn't necessarily guarantee that Moe will be wearing a Gophers uniform in the fall. He's coming off an impressive 2024-25 season with the Madison Capitols, where he totaled 43 points with 27 assists and 16 goals in 51 games. He won't turn 19 until March 26 at the end of the 2025-26 NCAA season, so he would be among the younger players in college next season.
Moe is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, and he also could continue playing in the USHL. The official announcement of his signing now gives the Gophers the option to add him to their 2025-26 roster. That decision will likely come down to how head coach Bob Motzko and his staff want to build their team.
At forward, Minnesota is expected to return Brody Lamb, Erik Pahlsson, Brodie Ziemer, Jimmy Clark, John Mittelstadt, Beckett Hendrickson and August Falloon. They added Tanner Ludtke from the transfer portal this offseason, which gives them a strong rotation of eight veteran forwards.
Minnesota flipped Tate Pritchard from Mankato earlier this month, who will join the team this season. L.J. Mooney and Teddy Townsend and Javon Moore are all also expected to make the jump from the USHL, which would leave Moe and Jacob Kvasnicka as potential options for a 13th forward spot, but Kvasnicka won't turn 18 until August 10.
The Gophers carried 14 forwards last season, so unless they make another big roster splash this offseason in the transfer portal, or maybe from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) ranks, it seems likely they'll strongly consider adding Moe to their 2025-26 roster.