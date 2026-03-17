Ranking the Most Important Players Gophers Hockey Needs to Retain This Offseason

There are plenty of questions surrounding Gophers men's hockey after one of their most disappointing seasons in program history. Near the top of those questions is who will be back with the team next season? Here are the most important players they will need to retain.

Brodie Ziemer

Ziemer led Minnesota with 36 points this season as a sophomore. He was selected with the 71st overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Sabres, and there are already some rumors about a potential jump to Buffalo this year. He's the type of player the Gophers could build a contending team around in 2026-27, so getting him back for at least one more year could be huge.

As seen on Instagram… 🙉 pic.twitter.com/bJ5m0FRwcs — The Future of Pride On Ice (@FutureGophers) March 16, 2026

LJ Mooney

Mooney lived up to the hype as a true freshman with 30 points (7 goals and 23 assists), which ranked third on the team. He's expected to play at least one more year of college hockey, but Minnesota's coaching situation could impact those plans. They need to do everything they can to keep him in Dinkytown.

Javon Moore

Moore was another highly-touted incoming recruit who impressed as a true freshman. He was fourth on the team with 21 points (8 goals and 13 assists). He's also expected to be back for at least one more year of college hockey, but the Gophers need to make sure that is not at a different program.

Luca Di Pasquo

Minnesota has had its fair share of goaltending problems over the years, but Di Pasquo had moments where he looked like an elite option this season. He finished the year with a .910 save percentage in 24 starts. He has one more year of eligibility remaining, and he'd be a solid top option for the Gophers heading into next year.

Incoming recruits

Retaining the current roster will be key for Minnesota this offseason, but making sure its incoming recruiting class stays intact might be just as important. Wyatt and Brooks Cullen are both expected to join the program next season. If they change those plans, it could have a serious ripple effect on the program.

Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys also just committed to the program last week, and he looks like a player who could contribute right away. The Gophers could have a significantly improved roster next season, no matter who the head coach is. Keeping their current core in place will be key to having a turnaround next season.