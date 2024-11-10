Gophers hockey completes sweep of Wisconsin with highlight-reel OT winner
Jimmy Snuggerud lofted a slick backhand saucer pass to freshman Brodie Ziemer, who batted it home for an overtime winner as the Gophers completed a two-game sweep of rival Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Saturday night.
Minnesota caught the Badgers in a change during the 3-on-3 OT period, and Snuggerud and Ziemer made them pay with a highlight-reel goal to send the fans in Madison home disappointed.
The Gophers had to come back from a 2-1 deficit after the second period, getting the tying goal from Connor Kurth — his team-high seventh of the season — on a power play. They opened the scoring on a Brody Lamb power-play goal, but the Badgers scored twice in a four-minute span late in the second period to take the lead into the third.
Snuggerud and Ziemer, who combined on the game-winning goal, led the Gophers with two-point nights. Jimmy Clark, Luke Mittelstadt, and Erik Påhlsson also had assists for Minnesota. Goaltender Liam Souliere made 31 saves to earn the victory.
The Ziemer game-winner, which was the third career goal for the freshman from Chaska, will go down as one of the highlights of the season for this Minnesota team.
It was the second straight night with a comeback win for the No. 3-ranked Gophers at the Kohl Center. They trailed 2-0 on Friday but rallied to win that game 3-2 behind a huge performance from Snuggerud. They're now 9-1 on the season, riding an eight-game winning streak, and still unbeaten in regulation, as their lone defeat came in overtime against Omaha in the second game of the season.
Next up for the Gophers are two games against Bemidji State (4-5). They'll host the Beavers in Minneapolis on Thursday night and then travel to Bemidji for the second game on Saturday night.