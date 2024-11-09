Jimmy Snuggerud leads Gophers to comeback in border battle against Wisconsin
Minnesota and Wisconsin entered this year's border battle in very different situations. The Gophers entered unbeaten in regulation through eight games and that continued on Friday with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.
The Badgers entered Friday night 2-6 on the season but welcomed Minnesota to the Kohl Center with something to prove. Wisconsin jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. The Gophers didn't get on the board until Ryan Chesley found the back of the net midway through the second period.
He provided all the momentum the Gophers needed, as star forward Jimmy Snuggerud took the game over with two goals, as Minnesota overcame a two-goal deficit to take down Wisconsin 3-2. Snuggeerud now has four goals in his last three games.
Star freshman Goaltender Nathan Airey has now won his first six starts in a Gophers uniform and Minnesota outshot Wisconsin 31-30 on Friday night.
The Gophers' lone loss so far this season came against Omaha in overtime in the 2024 Ice Breaker tournament in Las Vegas. They will look to complete the series sweep of Wisconsin on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.