Gophers hockey falls in penalty-filled Friday matchup at North Dakota
Minnesota traveled to Grand Forks, North Dakota, for the first time since 2023 to renew its rivalry against North Dakota. The refs did not let either team play with 12 total penalties, and the Gophers fell 5-2.
True freshman Mason Moe opened the scoring with the first goal of his collegiate career only 2:19 into the game. North Dakota responded less than four minutes later with a goal from senior forward Dylan James to even the game at one.
Omaha transfer Tanner Ludtke has had a slow start to the season with only one point in four games, but he found the back of the net for the first time this season in a shorthanded opportunity, and Minnesota retook a 2-1 lead. The Fighting Hawks added one more just over two minutes later, and there were no more scored in the first period.
Neither team scored in the second period, but there were plenty of questionable calls from the referees. Ultimately, it set up 20 minutes of high-pressure hockey at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
The Fighting Hawks out-shot Minnesota 32-15 on Friday night, and the third period might've been their most dominant period. With a 11-2 difference, North Dakota found the back of the net three times and came out on top 5-2.
Minnesota falls to 1-3-1 on the season, and it will get another chance at North Dakota in Grand Forks on Saturday night. The final game of the series is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT start, and it will be broadcast on FOX9+.