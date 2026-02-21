Gophers Add Official Visit With Dynamic Texas Wide Receiver to Busy Weekend

The Gophers continue to hit the 2027 high school recruiting trail hard, and they scheduled an official visit with Cypress, Texas, wide receiver Kevin Ferrygood on Saturday afternoon.

"Thankful for the opportunity to visit Minnesota," he posted on X.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Ferrygood had an ultra-productive junior season at Cy-Fair High School. He compiled 51 receptions for 863 yards and seven touchdowns at the highest level of Texas high school football in Class 6A.

Minnesota offered Ferrygood last June when Matt Simon was still the team's wide receivers coach. New wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte reaffirmed the offer, and they are the first school to lock in a confirmed official visit with the Texas star. He holds other offers from TCU, UTSA, San Diego State, New Mexico and Texas Southern.

The Gophers are continuing to build their first summer splash recruiting weekend, and Ferrygood is now the seventh uncommitted player in the class of 2027 to have an official visit scheduled for May 29 to May 31. He's the first wide receiver and offensive player of the group.

Other confirmed 2027 official visits