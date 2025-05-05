All Gophers

Gophers hockey lands commitment from USHL stud Tate Pritchard

Pritchard announced his commitment to Minnesota on Monday via his Instagram story.

Tony Liebert

Apr 15, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Minnesota Gophers head coach Bob Motzko leads the crowd in a “Let’s play hockey” cheer before the game between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Minnesota Gophers head coach Bob Motzko leads the crowd in a “Let’s play hockey” cheer before the game between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / © Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Sioux City Musketeers forward Tate Pritchard verbally committed to Gophers men's hockey on Monday via his Instagram story.

Hailing from Savage, Minn., Pritchard was a star at Lakeville South High School, where he was teammates with Gophers transfer portal addition Tanner Ludtke. He has been playing the last two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers.

He was originally committed to Minnesota State Mankato, but decommitted this April. He scored 53 points last season with 19 goals in 34 assists in 54 games for the Musketeers. He will turn 21 in November, but he has the skills to be a big-time contributor for the Gophers as soon as this season. His long-term potential in Minnesota's system is quite intriguing.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Hockey