Gophers hockey lands commitment from USHL stud Tate Pritchard
Sioux City Musketeers forward Tate Pritchard verbally committed to Gophers men's hockey on Monday via his Instagram story.
Hailing from Savage, Minn., Pritchard was a star at Lakeville South High School, where he was teammates with Gophers transfer portal addition Tanner Ludtke. He has been playing the last two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers.
He was originally committed to Minnesota State Mankato, but decommitted this April. He scored 53 points last season with 19 goals in 34 assists in 54 games for the Musketeers. He will turn 21 in November, but he has the skills to be a big-time contributor for the Gophers as soon as this season. His long-term potential in Minnesota's system is quite intriguing.