Gophers hockey lands commitment from USHL stud Tate Pritchard

BREAKING: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) F Tate Pritchard (@3Tpritch) has committed to the Gophers via his IG.



He scored 53 points last season with 19 goals and 34 assists in 54 games. Big pickup for Bob Motzko and Minnesota. https://t.co/wOqBzav2Mh pic.twitter.com/jZUCL4T8BP