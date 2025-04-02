Report: Gophers hockey adds commitment from Omaha transfer forward
Omaha transfer forward Tanner Ludtke will reportedly play for Gophers men's hockey next season, giving them their first portal commitment of the offseason. College Puck NXT and Youth Hockey Hub were first on the news.
Ludtke is a native of Elko, Minn., and he played high school hockey at Lakeville South before joining the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He was drafted by Arizona — now Utah Hockey Club — in the third round (81st overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
He led the Mavericks in scoring in 2023-24 as a freshman with 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 total points. He was limited to only eight games in 2024-25 due to a season-ending injury, but he's now expected to join the Gophers for the 2025-26 season.
Minnesota's roster has been stripped of stars since losing to UMass in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last week. All five of Minnesota's top scorers from 2024-25 are off to the NHL: Jimmy Snuggerud, Matthew Wood, Connor Kurth, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel.
The Gophers also lost Ryan Chesley and Mike Koster to the pros, so they're in desperate need of some experience. Ludtke is likely in line for a big role next season with his hometown Gophers.