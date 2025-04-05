Gophers hockey lands goalie transfer Luca Di Pasquo from Michigan State
Minnesota men's hockey has landed Michigan State transfer goaltender Luca Di Pasquo, he announced on his Instagram on Friday.
Di Pasquo figures to compete with rising junior Nathan Airey to be the primary goalie for Bob Motzko and the Gophers next season. He started seven games last year for a very good Spartans team, going 7-0 with a 1.70 GAA and a .933 save percentage (though only a few of his starts came against Big Ten teams). He started three games as a freshman the previous year.
With standout Michigan State starter and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Trey Augustine returning for another season, Di Pasquo understandably elected to transfer. He'll have a clearer path to a significant share of the starts in Minnesota alongside Airey, who started 17 of the Gophers' 40 games last season as the 1B behind grad transfer Liam Souliere (Penn State). Airey was 12-3-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .900 save percentage.
Prior to his time at Michigan State, Di Pasquo played in the NAHL and the BCHL. In the 2022-23 with the BCHL's Penticton Vees, he was 36-3-1 with a 1.70 GAA and .922 save percentage. The prior season, he went 16-11-5 with a .231 GAA and .924 save percentage for the NAHL's Maryland Black Bears. So despite not playing a ton at MSU over the last two seasons, he's not lacking in starting experience at the junior hockey level.
A native of Livonia, MI, Di Pasquo turns 22 in September and has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Gophers also have rising senior Zach Wiese on their roster as the third goaltender. He hasn't made any appearances in his three years with the program.
Motzko's Gophers went 25-11-4 this past season, falling in controversial fashion against UMass in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.