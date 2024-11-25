Gophers hockey teams ranked No. 3 in men's, women's national polls
The University of Minnesota men's and women's hockey teams remain ranked among the best in the nation in the Nov. 25 college hockey polls.
The Gopher men (12-2-0) moved up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest USCHO.com poll, trailing No. 2 Denver and No. 1 Michigan State. The Spartans stole the top spot from Denver after the defending national champion Pioneers were swept by Arizona State.
The Minnesota men rolled over Notre Dame by scores of 6-3 and 5-3 in South Bend, Ind. over the weekend. They are back on the ice Friday-Saturday at home against Alaska.
The Gopher women (11-4-1) splilt a home-and-home series with St. Cloud State, winning at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on Friday and losing at Herb Brooks Arena in St. Cloud on Saturday. Despite the loss, they maintained their No. 3 ranking.
The Minnesota women take on crosstown budding rival St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minn. on Dec. 6-7.