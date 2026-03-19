The 'Obvious Choice' to Replace Brad Frost at Minnesota Isn't Leaving Ohio State

Minnesota Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle will have to look elsewhere for the next head coach of the women's hockey team. Ohio State signed Nadine Muzerall to a five-year extension on Thursday. That takes the "obvious choice" for Minnesota's next women's hockey coach off the market.

Muzerall was one of the first stars in Minnesota's history. She was a key member of the original team when Minnesota added women's hockey in 1997. Her 139 career goals stood as the program's record mark until Abbey Murphy passed the mark this season. Muzerall played for Minnesota from 1997 to 2001.

She had a brief professional career in Switzerland before beginning her coaching career as an assistant on then-head coach Brad Frost's staff in 2011. Muzerall was part of the coaching staff during the program's last four national championships, in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Muzerall then joined Ohio State as the Buckeyes' head coach in 2016 and has turned that program into a perennial power, winning two of the last three national titles. The Buckeyes have a chance to win a third this season.

Now, with Muzerall out of the picture, Coyle will have to look elsewhere for the program's next head coach, after parting ways with Frost after 19 seasons. Gophers legend Natalie Darwitz has been one name that has been speculated upon as a potential contender for the role.

Darwitz starred on the ice for Minnesota from 2002-2005. She had two stints as an assistant on Frost's staff, once from 2008-09 and then again from 2021-23. As a head coach, Darwitz led Hamline to a pair of Division III Frozen Four appearances. She was also the general manager of the Minnesota Frost during their inaugural season. Darwitz helped put together a Frost roster that went 8-4-3-9 in the regular season, finishing fourth place in the league. Minnesota went on a run in the playoffs and claimed the first-ever Walter Cup, the first of two so far for the Frost.

Darwitz currently serves as the CEO of the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame, which is set to open in 2028.

Like the vacant men's head coaching job, the Gophers women's hockey opening will attract a lot of suitors looking to bring one of the nation's top programs back to the top of the college hockey mountain.