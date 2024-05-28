Gophers hockey unveils full 2024-25 non-conference schedule
Gophers men's hockey released its full 2024-25 non-conference schedule Tuesday, highlighted by an early-season showdown with St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center.
Last season, Minnesota faced the Tommies for the first time ever, winning 6-5 in overtime. They play a two-game series Oct. 25-26 this fall, capped off at Xcel, following a Friday night matchup hosted by the Gophers at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Other notable in-state opponents include a season-opening exhibition at St. Could State, a road series on Oct. 18-19 versus Minnesota-Duluth and a home-and-home series in mid-November against Bemidji State.
Minnesota will begin its regular season Oct. 11 in Las Vegas against Air Force in the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament. Then they will face UMass or Omaha the following night in Sin City.
To round out the non-conference schedule, they will host Alaska-Fairbanks on Nov. 29-30 and then Mercyhurst on Jan. 3-4 after the holiday break.