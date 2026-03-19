P.J. Fleck Bullish on Gophers, but Drake Lindsey’s Growth Is Key

No matter how excited P.J. Fleck is about the 2026 Minnesota Gophers football team, it won't matter if quarterback Drake Lindsey doesn't take a big step as a redshirt sophomore.

On Wednesday, Lindsey got a great opportunity to throw in front of NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts at the Gophers' annual pro day, and Fleck thinks Lindsey did himself a favor by quickly adapting.

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"Drake's a redshirt sophomore and he's out there throwing in front of NFL scouts already, NFL GMs, NFL head coaches. It's a different experience," Fleck said. "Playing as a redshirt freshman in the Big Ten and starting for us and winning eight games as a redshirt freshman, that's one type of experience, but being under the pressure of this type of pro day, and you're not being evaluated, but let's not fool ourselves, yes, you are. It's their first opportunity. They're always being evaluated. Whether they're our players or it's an environment like this, everybody's being evaluated.

"I think that bodes well for his future, and it gives him the confidence to go out there and throw with people that maybe he hasn't thrown with before. And then organize it, show the leadership, the detail, ball placement, different types of throws."

Fleck suggested that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was impressed with how Lindsey performed throwing an NFL football, which is slightly bigger than the balls used in the NCAA.

"I mean, his first four throws with an NFL football. He doesn't throw a lot with an NFL football. It was amazing because Kevin and I were talking about it, he adjusted well to it after like the fifth throw. It only took him four throws,' Fleck explained, "in live environments, to find out how to be able to throw a better ball with the NFL ball. Huge experience for him. I hope he's here for a lot of years. He's going to do this for two, three more years."

While Lindsey's mobility as a true pocket passer may limit his overall ceiling, he's certainly a gifter thrower of the football. The former Gatorade Player of the Year and high school state champion in Arkansas completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,382 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season.

Lindsey's development is just one of the reasons Fleck says he's as excited as he's ever been for a spring game, which will happen on April 25 after a solid month of spring practices.

"We have a lot to find out. It's not just finding out if a kid can play. It's all depth, and it's all competition. Because we have really good players," Fleck said.

"For example, we have six linebackers that I think are legit, that I think can play anywhere. So how are we going to get all of those guys on the field?" he said.

Minnesota returns four of five starters on the offensive line, star running back Darius Taylor is back for his senior season, and the trio of Jaylen Smith, Javon Tracy, and transfer Perry Thompson could give Lindsey dynamic options at wide receiver.

Fleck is also very excited about redshirt sophomore Zack Harden, whom he compared to former Gophers star Tyler Nubin, who is now in the NFL with the New York Giants.

There's a lot to like about the 2026 Gophers, and the molding process is well underway in Dinkytown.