Gophers men's hockey climbs one spot in national rankings; women remain No. 3

The Minnesota men's hockey team went from fourth to third in the updated national rankings.

Former St. Cloud State coach Bob Motzko faces off with the Huskies for the first time as head coach of Minnesota Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. / Zach Dwyer / St. Cloud Times via Imagn Content Services

The Gophers men's hockey team climbed one spot in the updated USCHO national rankings, from No. 4 to No. 3, released on Monday. The Gophers women's hockey team, meanwhile, remained at No. 3 in the nation in the updated women's poll.

The Gophers men swept then-No. 18 Penn State in a two-game series this weekend and are in the midst of a six-game win streak. They're 7-1-0 this season overall and even received one first-place vote in the updated USCHO poll. The No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the latest poll were unchanged, with Denver at No. 1 with 48 first-place votes at Boston College No. 2.

The Gophers women, who are 8-3-1 overall, swept Bemidji State in a two-game series this weekend, and they have won four straight. The top two in the women's poll also remained unchanged with Wisconsin at No. 1 and Ohio State No. 2.

The Gophers men will be looking to carry their momentum into this weekend's two-game series against rival Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. Friday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop, with Saturday's game slated to start at 6 p.m.

The Gophers women have a weekend off before a big two-game series against the third-ranked Bulldogs next weekend in Duluth, Minn. Their game on Nov. 15 is set for a 6 p.m. puck drop, with a 3 p.m. puck drop scheduled the following day.

Find both the updated men's and women's hockey polls below:

USCHO Division I Men's Hockey Poll (Nov. 4)

  1. Denver (8-0-0)
  2. Boston College (5-1-0)
  3. Minnesota (7-1-0)
  4. Michigan State (5-1-0)
  5. Maine (6-0-1)
  6. Cornell (2-0-0)
  7. Michigan (5-2-1)
  8. Colorado College (6-0-0)
  9. Boston University (4-3-0)
  10. North Dakota (3-4-0)
  11. Providence (5-1-1)
  12. St. Cloud State (6-3-0)
  13. Ohio State (7-0-1)
  14. Western Michigan (3-1-0)
  15. Quinnipiac (3-3-0)
  16. Minnesota State (6-4-0)
  17. UMass Lowell (5-1-0)
  18. Massachusetts (4-3-1)
  19. Penn State (4-3-0)
  20. Notre Dame (5-3-0)

USCHO Division I Women's Hockey Poll (Nov. 4)

  1. Wisconsin (12-0-0)
  2. Ohio State (11-2-2)
  3. Minnesota (8-3-1)
  4. Minnesota Duluth (6-3-1)
  5. Colgate (9-3-0)
  6. Clarkson (7-3-0)
  7. Quinnipiac (8-3-1)
  8. St. Lawrence (7-4-1)
  9. St. Cloud State (7-3-2)
  10. Connecticut (6-4-0)
  11. Cornell (2-3-1)
  12. Penn State (9-3-0)
  13. Boston College (6-3-0)
  14. Brown (6-0-0)
  15. Boston University (8-3-0)
