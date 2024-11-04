Gophers men's hockey climbs one spot in national rankings; women remain No. 3
The Gophers men's hockey team climbed one spot in the updated USCHO national rankings, from No. 4 to No. 3, released on Monday. The Gophers women's hockey team, meanwhile, remained at No. 3 in the nation in the updated women's poll.
The Gophers men swept then-No. 18 Penn State in a two-game series this weekend and are in the midst of a six-game win streak. They're 7-1-0 this season overall and even received one first-place vote in the updated USCHO poll. The No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the latest poll were unchanged, with Denver at No. 1 with 48 first-place votes at Boston College No. 2.
The Gophers women, who are 8-3-1 overall, swept Bemidji State in a two-game series this weekend, and they have won four straight. The top two in the women's poll also remained unchanged with Wisconsin at No. 1 and Ohio State No. 2.
The Gophers men will be looking to carry their momentum into this weekend's two-game series against rival Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. Friday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop, with Saturday's game slated to start at 6 p.m.
The Gophers women have a weekend off before a big two-game series against the third-ranked Bulldogs next weekend in Duluth, Minn. Their game on Nov. 15 is set for a 6 p.m. puck drop, with a 3 p.m. puck drop scheduled the following day.
Find both the updated men's and women's hockey polls below:
USCHO Division I Men's Hockey Poll (Nov. 4)
- Denver (8-0-0)
- Boston College (5-1-0)
- Minnesota (7-1-0)
- Michigan State (5-1-0)
- Maine (6-0-1)
- Cornell (2-0-0)
- Michigan (5-2-1)
- Colorado College (6-0-0)
- Boston University (4-3-0)
- North Dakota (3-4-0)
- Providence (5-1-1)
- St. Cloud State (6-3-0)
- Ohio State (7-0-1)
- Western Michigan (3-1-0)
- Quinnipiac (3-3-0)
- Minnesota State (6-4-0)
- UMass Lowell (5-1-0)
- Massachusetts (4-3-1)
- Penn State (4-3-0)
- Notre Dame (5-3-0)
USCHO Division I Women's Hockey Poll (Nov. 4)
- Wisconsin (12-0-0)
- Ohio State (11-2-2)
- Minnesota (8-3-1)
- Minnesota Duluth (6-3-1)
- Colgate (9-3-0)
- Clarkson (7-3-0)
- Quinnipiac (8-3-1)
- St. Lawrence (7-4-1)
- St. Cloud State (7-3-2)
- Connecticut (6-4-0)
- Cornell (2-3-1)
- Penn State (9-3-0)
- Boston College (6-3-0)
- Brown (6-0-0)
- Boston University (8-3-0)