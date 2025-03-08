Gophers men's hockey falls to Notre Dame in first of best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal
The Gophers men's hockey team rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits, but wasn't able to overcome either in a 3-2 loss to Notre Dame in the first game of a best-of-three Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal series Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Axel Kumlin put the Irish on the board just 1 minute, 30 seconds into the first period, and Michael Mastrodomenico made it a two-goal Notre Dame advantage with just under five minutes to go in the period. With just 6 seconds remaining in the first, Matthew Wood scored a power-play goal for the Gophers to make it a one-goal game entering the second period.
Ali Brennan scored the lone goal of the second period for the Irish just 1 minute, 18 seconds into the frame.
The Gophers got it back done to one goal when Sam Rinzel scored with 11 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the third period, but Minnesota wasn't ever able to find a tying goal despite the Gophers outshooting the Irish 32-24.
Owen Say made 30 saves on the 32 shots for the Irish. Liam Souliere gave up three goals on 10 shots before Nathan Airey replaced him and stopped all 12 of the shots he faced.
The Gophers and Irish meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday night. If the Gophers win, they'll play a deciding third game Sunday.