Gophers-Michigan Tech season opener: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, preview
Gophers men's hockey officially begins their 2025-26 regular season campaign this weekend at home against former Western College Hockey Association (WCHA) foe Michigan Tech in a traditional two-game series. Here's what you need to know.
How to watch:
The Gophers announced that they will be continuing their partnership with FOX9 to broadcast seven nonconference home games during the 2025-26 season. Friday's season opener will be on the traditional FOX9 channel, and Saturday will be on FOX9+. Both games will also be broadcast simultaneously on Big Ten Network+.
Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. CT
- TV: FOX9 and BTN+
Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. CT
- TV: FOX9+ and BTN+
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
What you need to know about Michigan Tech
Minnesota and Michigan Tech played annually from 1997 to 2011 when they were both members of the old WCHA. This year will be their first meeting since the 2010-11 season. The Huskies moved to the Central College Hockey Association (CCHA) before the 2021-22 season. Last season was their first missing the NCAA Tournament since becoming members of the conference.
Joe Shawhan became the program's head coach before the 2017-18 season, and he has led the Huskies to some serious success. He has four NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven full seasons at the helm. He has a 154-120-29 record as a head coach.
Michigan Tech was voted to finish fourth, out of nine, in this year's preseason CCHA media poll. Minnesota State, St. Thomas and Bowling Green were the only three teams to receive more votes.
Fourth-year forward Stiven Sardarian was Michigan Tech's only player named to the preseason media All-CCHA team. After two seasons playing for New Hampshire, the St. Petersburg, Russia native scored 35 points in his first season with the Huskies, adding 11 goals and 24 assists.
Preview
On paper, this is a series Minnesota should sweep, but the game is played on ice. The Gophers are beginning the season ranked No. 8 in the preseason U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) top 20 poll, while Michigan Tech received three votes at No. 47.
The Huskies are a well-coached team, and it wouldn't shock me if they catch a young Gophers team off guard to start the season, but I think Bob Motzko will have his team prepared. Minnesota starts the season on the right foot with a hard-fought sweep.