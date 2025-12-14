Gophers baseball adds commitment from Arizona State transfer pitcher

It has been well over five months since the end of the College World Series, but there is a winter transfer portal window for college baseball, which opens on Dec. 1 and closes on Dec. 15. The Gophers landed a commitment from Arizona State transfer LHP Max Arlich on Saturday.

"Honored and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota as I continue my academic and athletic journey. Grateful for the opportunity and ready for what’s next. #skiumah #ho〽️e," he posted on Instagram.

Former East Ridge (MN) HS standout, pitched 14 innings last season and finished with a 1.88 ERA with 13 Ks. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/uyrfWqHtgM — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 14, 2025

Standing at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Arlich had an impressive true freshman season in Tempe. He pitched 14.0 innings last season and finished with a 1.88 ERA with 13 strikeouts. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.

Arlich was a tremendous prep star at East Ridge High School. He started in the 2024 Minnesota 4A Championship and allowed only two runs. He was named a finalist for the 2024 Minnesota Twins Mr. Baseball award.

Minnesota had a productive spring cycle in the transfer portal, signing more than 10 players. Arlich showed promise as a true freshman, and he will provide another arm to the pitching staff.

The Gophers are scheduled to begin year two of the Ty McDevitt era on Friday, Feb. 13, against Stetson in Deland, Florida. They will also have games against St. John's (NY) and Ball State that weekend.

