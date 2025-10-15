Gophers-North Dakota preview: How to watch, live stream and prediction
One of the most heated rivalries in college sports adds another chapter this weekend. Minnesota will travel to Grand Forks, North Dakota, to face the Fighting Hawks for the first time since 2023. Friday night's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and then another on Saturday at 6 p.m.
As of Wednesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook views Friday's game essentially as a toss-up. Minnesota has -120 odds, and North Dakota (UND) is listed at -110. The Gophers enter the series ranked No. 13 in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) poll, and North Dakota is No. 8.
How to watch
- Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. CT: FOX9+
- Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. CT: FOX9+
Friday night's game is scheduled to start at the same time as the football team's home game against Nebraska, which could make Saturday night feel like the bigger game in the series. Both games will be broadcast on FOX9+, and the feed will be from North Dakota's Midco Sports broadcast.
What you need to know about North Dakota
The Fighting Hawks made significant changes this offseason after missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. Longtime head coach Brad Berry was replaced by longtime North Dakota assistant coach Dane Jackson.
Defending national champion Western Michigan was atop the preseason National College Hockey Conference (NCHC) preseason media poll, but North Dakota wasn't too far behind at No. 3, trailing Denver as well. Returning junior defenseman Jake Livanavage was the only UND player named to the NCHC preseason all-conference team.
The Fighting Hawks began their season last weekend with a sweep over St. Thomas. They won 6-2 in Grand Forks on Friday and 6-2 in St. Paul at the newly named Grand Casino Arena on Sunday. For the second straight weekend, Minnesota faces a stiff test against a team that expects itself to play deep into the postseason this year.
Prediction
Minnesota's move into the Big Ten conference resulted in college hockey's best rivalry no longer being an annual occurrence, but this year is the beginning of a four-year contract that will run until 2028-29. The Gophers went into Grand Forks in 2023 and split the series. It might be too easy a prediction, but that seems like the most likely outcome this weekend at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
