Gophers stuff the stat sheet in season-opening win over Michigan Tech
It wasn't the most dominant of season openers in Gophers hockey history, but the cream rose to the top eventually as Minnesota dumped Michigan Tech 6-3 Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
At the end of two periods, the Gophers found themselves trailing the Huskies 3-2 after allowing two goals in the span of 69 seconds late in the second period. But Minnesota dominated the final 20 minutes, outscoring the visitors 4-0 en route to the 6-3 victory.
Brodie Ziemer scored two goals for Minnesota, while Tate Pritchard, Brody Lamb, Erik Pahlsson, and Beckett Hendrickson each found the back of the net once.
Ziemer (2 goals), Jimmy Clark (2 assists), Lamb (1 goal, 1 assist), and Hendrickson (1 goal, 1 assist) each tallied two points. Luke Mittelstadt had one assist but led the Gophers with six shots on goal.
Nathan Airey surrendered three goals but made 25 saves in net for Minnesota.
Michigan Tech actually outshot the Gophers 68-52, but Minnesota had more shots on goal, 34 to 28. That was largely due to Minnesota finishing the game with 21 blocked shots.
Gopher women shut out Boston University
The Minnesota women's team, ranked third in the country, improved to 3-0 with a 5-0 win over No. 13 Boston University. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy led the Gophers with two goals, while standout freshman Bella Fanale joined Nelli Laitinen and Madison Kaiser also scoring.
Hannah Clark made 24 saves for her third career shutout.
"Good win on the road here at BU," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Our start wasn't great, credit to BU. They came out on top of their game early, and we came with ours later, thanks to some big saves by Hannah Clark. We found our game as we went, and I'm proud of this group coming away with a 5-0 win on the road against a very good team."