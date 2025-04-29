Gophers to face Denver in 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game
Denver men's hockey announced its 2025-26 schedule on Monday, which included a late November non-conference showdown with the Gophers. It will be the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, and it will be played at Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche.
Minnesota has not announced its official 2025-26 schedule, but Denver's announcement confirms the meeting. It will be the two blue-blood programs' first meeting since 2013, when they were both still in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). This year's U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game event will take place over Thanksgiving weekend, and the exact date and time of the contest will be announced at a later date, according to the Denver program.
The Gophers' showdown with Denver joins a growingly challenging non-conference slate with a scheduled series at rival North Dakota in October. Old school fans of WCHA hockey will get to see Minnesota reignite two rivalries in 2025.