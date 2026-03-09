Gophers Land Commitment From Minnesota’s Top High School QB

Moorhead, Minnesota, star quarterback Jett Feeney verbally committed to the Gophers on Monday, following a visit to the school last week.

"COMMITTED‼!! After a great meeting with [Coach Fleck], I am excited to say I’m staying HOME. All glory to God for this opportunity and the support from my family, teammates, and coaches! #RTB #SKIUMAH," he posted on X.

BREAKING: 3🌟 2027 (Moorhead, MN) QB Jett Feeney has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,221 yards with 27 touchdowns in 8 games last season. Another huge in-state commitment. https://t.co/jrpGfJ3C3U pic.twitter.com/SpVVz9b6Wh — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 9, 2026

Feeney joins his Moorhead teammates Taye Reich and David Mack as the third 2027 recruit from the Spuds program to commit to the Gophers in the last month. Jett's older brother, Trey, was also a standout quarterback at Moorhead, and their father, Kevin Feeney, is the head coach of the school's football program.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Feeney completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,221 yards with 27 touchdowns in 8 games last season. As a sophomore in 2024, he led Minnesota with 48 touchdown passes while throwing for 3,211 yards. He's one of the most accomplished prep quarterbacks from Minnesota in quite some time.

The Gophers also have California QB Furian Inferra currently committed to their 2027 class, but they've signed two quarterbacks in high school classes before. Feeney is ranked higher on every major recruiting service as the 620th-best player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked higher than Minnetonka's Caden Gutzmer as the top QB in the state.

Feeney chose the Gophers over notable top offers from North Dakota State, Wyoming, South Dakota State, Montana State and interest from Kansas State, among others. Minnesota hasn't signed an in-state high school QB since Cole Kramer from Eden Prairie in the 2019 recruiting class. Feeney has the potential to be a true local legend at the college level.

With Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane, and now three players from Moorhead, the Gophers have four of the top eight players from Minnesota committed to their 2027 recruiting class. Fleck and his coaching staff have gotten off to another great start recruiting at the high school level in the 2027 cycle.

