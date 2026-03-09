Gophers Baseball Nearing Top 25 Consideration After Winning Cambria Classic

Gophers baseball continued a red-hot start to the 2026 season over the weekend with a trio of victories over UNLV, South Dakota State and Omaha to claim the Cambria Classic trophy. Now 12-3, how far away are they from a top 25 ranking?

There's no Associated Press (AP) top 25 for college baseball, but D1 Baseball's rankings are widely regarded as the main poll used to rank the top teams in the sport. Minnesota is not in this week's top 25. No. 1 UCLA and No. 25 USC are the only two Big Ten teams ranked, but the Gophers are certainly closing in on being considered.

"I’m not saying Minnesota deserves to be in the top 25… but I’m not going to argue with you if you rank them," notable college baseball media personality Noah Darling said on X.

Another popular college baseball website, 64Analytics, ranked the Gophers 25th on their Week 4 rankings.

Minnesota hasn't beaten a top 25 team all season, and it has just two wins over a Power Conference team, Kansas. Despite those facts, their strength of schedule still ranks 55th out of 307 teams, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The Gophers have two more nonconference home games at U.S. Bank Stadium this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are normally a solid mid-major program, but they've gotten off to a 4-9 start this season. There's a good chance Minnesota carries a 14-3 record into its first Big Ten series this weekend against Illinois in Champaign.

The Fighting Illini have gotten off to a pedestrian 7-7 start this season, but a conference series on the road will be a good measuring stick for the Gophers this weekend. They have an opportunity to make another statement against Gonzaga and Illinois this week.

It's always fun to lookahead, but it's also important not to put the cart before the horse. Minnesota hasn't finished above .500 in Big Ten play since the 2019 season. Through one month, it's fair to say Webber Neels and Easton Richter are among the best hitters in the conference, and the Gophers' pitching staff is much improved from last season.

Minnesota still has plenty to prove before any postseason talk, but it's clear that second-year head coach Ty McDevitt has the program pointed in the right direction. Their first game at Siebert Field is scheduled for March 25 against in-state rival St. Thomas.