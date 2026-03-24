Gophers to Hire St. Cloud State's Brett Larson as New Men's Hockey Head Coach

The Gophers search for a new men's hockey head coach is over. They're set to hire St. Cloud State's Brett Larson, according to a report from hockey insider Michael Russo on Tuesday.

BREAKING: The University of Minnesota is set to hire St. Cloud State's Brett Larson as its new men's hockey head coach, per @RussoHockey



He compiled a 153-116-23 record with the Huskies from 2018 to 2026. https://t.co/wOqBzav2Mh pic.twitter.com/6uXb2dpxJc — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 24, 2026

Minnesota parted ways with longtime head coach Bob Motzko last Wednesday, and they've found his replacement less than one week later. Larson, 53, was the coach who replaced Motzko at St. Cloud State in 2018. He immediately led the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament in year one. The tournament was canceled in 2019-20 due to COVID-19, and his Huskies proceeded to lose in the national championship in 2020-21, before two more NCAA Tournament appearances.

In eight seasons as head coach of the Huskies, Larson compiled a record of 153-116-23. They regressed in the last few seasons with a 17-16-5 record in 2023-24, and a 14-21-1 record in 2024-25. They finished this season with a 16-19-1 mark, marking the third straight year they missed the NCAA Tournament. It's easy to point out that things were trending in the wrong direction, but it's also important to point out that St. Cloud State University is doing the same. Coaching the Huskies is a difficult job for anyone in the country.

Larson is a native of Duluth, where he played for the UMD Bulldogs. He was long speculated as a candidate for that job if or when longtime head coach Scott Sandelin ever moved on from the program. He has been rumored as a candidate for many other jobs, most notably Wisconsin before the school hired Mike Hastings.

Larson emerged as a serious candidate at Minnesota last Friday, when it was reported that the search was focused on him, Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin and University of Minnesota alum Grant Potulny at the top of the list. Raboin reportedly agreed to an extension to stay with the Vikings, so Larson became an even more likely candidate. Russo reported that Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik was a potential "mystery candidate" in the search.

The Gophers will reportedly have a press conference to introduce Larson as their new head coach as soon as Tuesday.