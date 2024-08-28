Gophers unveil 2024-25 men's hockey Big Ten schedule
The Gophers have officially announced their 2024-25 men's hockey Big Ten schedule. With only seven teams in the Big Ten, Minnesota will face all six conference foes in home and away series this season.
Minnesota will open conference play on Nov. 1 at home against Penn State, which will come on the heels of their two-game series against St. Thomas. Their final series before the holiday break will be at home against Michigan State.
The stretch of Notre Dame at home, Michigan State on the road, Wisconsin at home followed by Michigan on the road in mid-January to mid-February might be their toughest of the season.
Their non-conference schedule will begin on Oct. 11 with a four-team tournament in Las Vegas with games against Air Force and then the winner of UMass and Omaha the following night.
Most experts see the Gophers as favorites to win the national championship next spring at the Frozen Four in St. Louis.