Gophers men's hockey given best odds to win national championship
DraftKings Sportsbook recently released its future betting odds for the 2025 NCAA men's hockey national championship. The Gophers are tied for the best odds alongside Boston College.
Minnesota returns a large core of its 2023-24 roster, highlighted by first-round NHL draft picks Jimmy Snuggerud and Oliver Moore as goal-scoring forwards. They also made a big splash in the offseason, adding Connecticut's Matthew Wood from the transfer portal as another NHL first-round pick.
In seven seasons as head coach of the Gophers, Bob Motzko has returned the program to being one of the most consistent in the country. With two NCAA Frozen Four appearances and four straight seasons with an NCAA Tournament victory, success has returned to the ice in Dinkytown, but they're still looking to get over the hump and win their first championship since 2003.
The puck will drop on Minnesota's 2024-25 regular season on Oct. 11 in Las Vegas against Air Force in the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament in less than 70 days.