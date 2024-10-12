Gophers women's hockey leaves series against No. 5 Ohio State with only one point
After starting the season 4-0, the No. 2 ranked Gophers women's hockey team struggled in their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) series of the season against No. 5 Ohio State. They left Columbus with one loss in regulation and one in a shootout.
The No. 5 ranked Buckeyes took down Minnesota 4-3 on Friday. Saturday's contest went to a shootout and the Gophers fell 2-1.
Ohio State's freshman forward Jordyn Petrie opened the scoring in the first period. It wasn't until early in the third period when Gophers' junior forward Josefin Bouveng evened the score at one.
After ending regulation tied at one, the 10-minute overtime period came and went with no scores. It was a back-and-forth even matchup for all 70 minutes with the Buckeyes leading 30-29 with shots on goal.
The shootout period went to sudden victory after Minnesota and Ohio State each found the back of the net only once. It went back and forth one time before the Buckeyes made their second attempt in the sudden victory period, taking the extra point.
Minnesota entered this weekend ranked No. 2 in the country. They will likely fall in the polls, but they will have its first home conference series at Ridder Arena next weekend against top-ranked Wisconsin in a prime bounce-back opportunity.