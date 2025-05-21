Gophers women's hockey reveals 2025-26 WCHA schedule
Minnesota will open conference play on Oct. 10 against an in-state rival.
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) released its 2025-26 schedule for all eight women's hockey member institutions on Monday. The Gophers will open their season at Ridder Arena on Oct. 10 and 11 against St. Cloud State.
Full schedule:
- Oct. 10-11: vs. St. Cloud State (home)
- Oct. 17-18: vs. Ohio State (home)
- Oct. 24-25: @ Minnesota Duluth (away)
- Oct. 31-Nov. 1: @ Wisconsin (away)
- Nov. 14-15: vs. Bemidji State (home)
- Nov. 21-22: @ Minnesota St. Mankato (away)
- Dec. 5-6: @ St. Thomas (away)
- Jan. 9-10: vs. Minnesota St. Mankato (home)
- Jan. 16-17: @ Bemidji State (away)
- Jan. 23-24: @ St. Cloud State (away)
- Jan. 30-31: vs. Wisconsin (home)
- Feb. 6-7: vs. St. Thomas (home)
- Feb. 13-14: @ Ohio State (away)
- Feb. 20-21: vs. Minnesota Duluth (home)
Every team in the conference plays all seven other teams twice, once at home and once on the road. Minnesota will face the defending WCHA and National Champion, Wisconsin Badgers, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Madison and then again on Jan. 30 and 31 in Minneapolis.
Minnesota has yet to release its non-conference schedule.
