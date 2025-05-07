All-American Abbey Murphy announces return to Gophers for final season
Gophers women's hockey got massive news on Wednesday when it announced that all-american forward Abbey Murphy would return to the program for the 2025-26 season.
"We are ecstatic that Murph has chosen to come back," Gophers head coach Brad Frost said in a release. "She is a staple within our Gopher program and women's hockey worldwide. Our team and college hockey will be better with her in it."
Next season will be Murphy's fifth in a Gophers uniform. She has the opportunity to return due to an Olympic redshirt from the 2021-22 season, where she won a silver medal with Team USA. in the Beijing Olympics, and the extra year of eligibility that was granted in 2020 due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
In 140 career games, Murphy has 195 points, which ranks third among active players in the NCAA. Her 103 career goals rank sixth in Gophers program history, and she has added 92 assists to an impressive career resume.
"I'm beyond excited to announce I will be coming back for my final year of college hockey," she said in a release. "I am pumped for another go around with this team. It's been a great ride but we're not done yet. Go Gophers!"
Last season, she was a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award after recording 65 points in 42 games with 33 goals and 32 assists. She will once again be one of the top players in college hockey next season.