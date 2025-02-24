Gophers women's hockey set to face Minnesota State in WCHA First Round
Gophers women's hockey will begin their 2025 postseason this weekend against Minnesota State in the WCHA First Round. The best-of-three series will be played at Ridder Arena.
Minnesota finished the regular season 19-8-1 in conference play, earning the three-seed in this year's conference tournament. The Gophers won all four of their matchups against Minnesota State earlier this season by a combined score of 24-9. Minnesota holds a 12-5 overall record at home.
This first game of this weekend's series will be on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Game 2 will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and then Game 3 will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. if necessary. The games will be broadcast on BTN+ and FOX9+.
The Gophers are ranked third in the latest PairWise Rankings behind Wisconsin and Ohio State heading into postseason play. There's a substantial margin of more than six points between the top-ranked Badgers and the Buckeyes and then just under two points separates Ohio State and Minnesota.
The WCHA Final Faceoff will take place in Duluth this season at Ams Oil Arena. If the Gophers don't earn the automatic bid from winning the conference tournament, there chances of being one of the five teams to receive an at-large big for the NCAA Tournament still seem strong.
