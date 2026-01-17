Gophers officially welcome 36 new players to 2026 roster
Believe it or not, Division I college football players are still technically student-athletes. The University of Minnesota begins its 2026 spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 20, and the football program officially welcomed 36 new players to the team this week.
There are 17 players from Minnesota's 31-player 2026 high school recruiting class who opted to graduate a semester early and enroll at the University this spring. They will all have the advantage of practicing with the team this spring ahead of their true freshman seasons.
Full list of early enrollees
- QB Brady Palmer
- QB Owen Lansu
- RB Ezekiel Bates
- WR Rico Blassingame
- WR Hayden Moore
- OL Andrew Trout
- OL Aaron Thomas
- OL Gavin Meier
- OL Lucas Tielsch
- DE Anthony Charles
- DT Jeremiah Benson
- DL Josiah Anyansi
- LB Hudson Dunn
- CB Justin Hopkins
- CB Chance Payne
- S Trason Richardson
- S Jordan Lampkins
Four of the Gophers' top six players from the class will notably join the team this summer after they graduate high school. That includes top in-state players Roman Voss and Howie Johnson, along with four-star defensive end Aaden Aytch and four-star running back Ryan Estrada.
Minnesota also welcomed all 19 of its transfer portal additions to the team. As of Saturday morning, the class ranks as the 31st-best in the country, according to 247Sports.
Incoming transfers
- QB Michael Merdinger – Liberty
- RB Jaron Thomas – Purdue
- RB T.J. Thomas – Elon
- WR Perry Thompson – Auburn
- WR Zion Steptoe – Tulsa
- WR Noah Jennings – Cincinnati
- TE Kaden Helms – Oklahoma
- OT Bennett Warren – Tennessee
- DT Xion Chapman – FIU
- DT Naquan Crowder – Marshall
- DT Sid Kaba – Marshall
- EDGE TJ Bush – Cal
- LB Andrew Marshall – Eastern Michigan
- CB Aydan West – Michigan State
- S Elisha West – Michigan State
- S Mekhai Smith – Lehigh
- S Parker Knutson – Southwest Minnesota State
- K Beckham Sunderland – Michigan
- P Zachary Robbins – Utah State
This year's transfer portal officially "closed" on Friday, which means players are no longer allowed to enter and be immediately eligible at a new school, unless their coach leaves, or they're granted a waiver from the NCAA. Players who were already in the portal can still sign with schools, but the start of spring semesters across the country will make it more challenging for any player to enroll at a new school.
