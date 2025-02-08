Gophers women's hockey suffers biggest loss of the season at Wisconsin
Gophers women's hockey traveled to Madison, Wisc. for a pivotal series this weekend against their rival Badgers. Some of the same issues persisted for Minnesota, which fell 8-2 for its third straight loss against Wisconsin this season.
The Badgers quickly pushed the tempo with two early goals in the first period, but senior Gophers forward Ella Huber responded with 10th goal of the season.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, Huber's goal was the only time they weren't able to get back on the board until late in the third period. Wisconsin added one more goal in the first period and then three more in the second and finally two more in the third to make the final score 8-2.
Minnesota lost 5-0 and 4-3 to Wisconsin at Ridder Arena earlier this season in October, so they've been out-scored 16-5 in their three matchups this season. They will get one more chance in a rare Sunday game tomorrow at 12 p.m. CT.
The Gophers now fall to 22-7-1 overall and 16-6-1 in the Western College Hockey Association (WCHA). Minnesota has two more regular season series on the schedule against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth, both taking place at Ridder Arena over the next two weekends.