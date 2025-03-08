Gophers women score six unanswered to down Ohio State in WCHA Final Faceoff
The third-seeded Gophers women's hockey team scored six unanswered goals to overcome a two-goal deficit and crush second-seeded Ohio State 6-2 in a WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal on Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn.
The Gophers will face top-seeded Wisconsin at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday in the WCHA title game.
The Buckeyes took a two-goal lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, getting goals from Jocelyn Amos and Joy Dunne just over seven minutes apart in the opening period. Abbey Murphy scored a power-play goal, her 100th career goal, 14 minutes, 5 seconds into the frame to cut the deficit in half, and Ella Huber added another on the power play with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining in the period to knot it at 2-2 going into the second. From there, it was all the Minnesota Gophers.
Audrey Wethington scored the go-ahead goal 7 minutes, 51 seconds into the second period, and Ava Lindsay made it a two-goal Gophers lead when she scored 3 minutes, 56 seconds later. Murphy scored her second of the night 8 minutes, 21 seconds into the third period, and Chloe Primerano put the final nail in the coffin with an empty-netter with 3:21 to go.
The Buckeyes outshot the Gophers 24-21, but Hannah Clark made 22 saves on the 24 shots, while Amanda Thiele stopped just 15-of-20 shots for the Buckeyes. Minnesota went 2 for 4 on the power play; Ohio State went 0 for 3.
Now the Gophers will find themselves in the WCHA title game on Sunday against the border rival Badgers.