Minnesota-Michigan State 'will be the focus of the nation' in college hockey
Gophers men's hockey has its biggest series of the season when they travel to East Lansing this weekend to take on Big Ten-leading Michigan State.
This will be the second meeting between Minnesota and Michigan State this season. The Spartans went into 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis in December and left with a 3-3 tie and a 5-3 win over the Gophers.
Former Ohio State hockey player Paul Caponigri and studio host Rick Pizzo previewed this weekend's series on Big Ten Network and mentioned Minnesota's goaltending as a question mark. They continue to use two players, as Nathan Airey has made 14 starts compared to 13 for Liam Souliere.
"They have one little question mark and it's goaltending and it's because they're not playing one guy," Caponigri said. "That's always a question mark when you get to the NCAA (Tournament). Who is going to play that second game? Are you going to switch to this other guy when you win the first round?"
Airey has an 11-1-2 record in his 13 starts and he has saved 90.8% of the shots he's face, compared to Souliere, who is 8-4 with a .932 save percentage. On the other side, Minnesota will be facing Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine, who is one of the best in the country.
"For Minnesota, from 1 through 19, they're as loaded as it gets talent wise," Caponigri claimed. "But, for Michigan State, they don't really have any question marks, except for the experience of getting to a Frozen Four."
Friday's game will begin at 6 p.m. CT on BTN+ while Saturday's will get underway at 5 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. The result of both contests will go a long way in determining the Big Ten's regular season champion. Minnesota trails Michigan State 32 points to 31 entering play Friday.
"This will be the series that folks are not just looking at in the Big Ten. This will be the focus in the nation in terms of college hockey this weekend," BTN host Dave Revsin said.
