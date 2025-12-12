Gophers eyeing late addition to 2026 recruiting class

The Gophers signed 31 players to their 2026 high school recruiting class during last week's early national signing period, and they could be adding more.

Omaha, Nebraska safety Bryson Williams was released from his national letter of intent (NLI) at Iowa State on December 9, after head coach Matt Campbell left for Penn State, and the Cyclones hired former Washington State and South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers as his replacement. He announced that he received a scholarship offer from the Gophers only two days later.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Minnesota ! #RTB," Williams posted on X on Thursday.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, Williams is rated at the 905th-best player in the country, the No. 81 safety and the sixth-best player in Nebraska, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He holds a plethora of other scholarship offers, notably from top programs such as Vanderbilt and Purdue.

The Gophers have already signed four safeties in the 2026 recruiting class; Trason Richardson from Rosharon, Texas, Waukee, Iowa's Tavian White, Jordan Lampkins from Boilingbrook, Illinois and Lamont Hamilton from Racine, Wisconsin. They seem open to adding another player to that room with the offer to Williams.

The majority of college football signings now happen during the early national signing period, but there are still unsigned players. Williams and many others will likely wait until the traditional signing period with is on Feb. 4. The Gophers notably signed running back Xavier Ford at that time last year.

Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks as the 29th-best in the country, according to 247Sports.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis