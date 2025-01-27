No. 1 hockey podcast will have 'boots on the ground' for Minnesota-Wisconsin series
After the Gophers men's hockey team dropped four points in a hard-fought series on the road against No. 2 Michigan State, the college hockey spotlight will once again be on Minnesota this weekend as the No. 1 hockey podcast visits Minneapolis for a massive series against rival Wisconsin.
Spittin' Chiclets, a Barstool Sports hockey podcast hosted by former NHL players Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette, will be in attendance. Another key figure from the podcast’s brand is Mike Grinnell, who created the YouTube series Chiclets University, highlighting some of the top college hockey programs in the country.
On Monday, Grinnell posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Chiclets University will have boots on the ground for [Gophers vs. Badgers] this Friday.”
The Chiclets University series has featured programs such as North Dakota, Michigan State, and Michigan, showcasing their facilities and gameday experiences. Each video has garnered over 200,000 views, providing significant exposure to college hockey. The Gophers now have a chance to showcase their program to a large audience.
Minnesota has already announced that Saturday’s game is sold out, and Friday’s matchup is likely to follow suit as the week progresses. Wisconsin enters the series with a 11-12-3 record, including a regulation and overtime loss to Minnesota when they met in Madison earlier this season.
This weekend is pivotal for the Gophers as they aim to regain ground on Michigan State in the race for the Big Ten regular-season crown. With only one more home series remaining on the regular-season schedule, the atmosphere at 3M Arena at Mariucci is expected to be electric.
