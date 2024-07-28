Report: Gophers hockey 'prepared for life without' Rhett Pitlick
Gophers men's hockey made a major splash in the transfer portal this offseason by adding first-round NHL draft pick Matthew Wood from UConn, but it seems like it might impact veteran forward Rhett Pitlick's decision on whether he wants to return for his senior season.
According to InForum's Jess Myers, Pitlick is still weighing whether he wants to begin his professional career or return to Minnesota for his final season of college hockey.
"I’ve gotten silence when reaching out to the Pitlick family and his agent," he wrote on X. "Hearing that the program would welcome him for another season, but is also prepared for life without Rhett."
Pitlick was drafted by the Montreal Canadians with the 131st overall pick in 2019 before beginning his college career and they currently own his rights. Last year as a junior he set career highs in both goals (19) and assists (17) to tie for the Gophers' scoring lead with 36 points.
According to freelance Gophers hockey writer Eric Vegoe on the GopherPuckLive podcast, Pitlick has already graduated school and could become an NHL free agent on August 15.
"He doesn't have to sign with Montreal, if he withdrew from school at the end of the year and doesn't sign with anybody until August 15, I am pretty sure he could be a free agent and pick his spot," Vegoe said.
Pitlick is already 23 years old and with Wood coming into the fold there is a chance that his role could shrink next season. There is also a chance that his stock will never be higher, so a move to the NHL is something he will consider through the summer.