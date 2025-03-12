Report: Veteran Gophers forward expected to miss NCAA Tournament
Veteran forward Aaron Huglen has likely played his last college hockey game in a Gophers uniform. After suffering a scary injury last weekend against Notre Dame, College Hockey News reported on Wednesday that he's expected to miss this year's NCAA Tournament.
Huglen checked into the goal during Game 3 on Sunday of Minnesota's shocking first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament against Notre Dame. He was subsequently helped off the ice after reportedly breaking a bone.
He was essentially the Gophers' third-line center this season. He recorded 5 goals and 14 assists throughout the year. One of the deepest teams in the country will now have to prove it without one of their most veteran players. Huglen was one of two Gophers recognized on Senior Night, and now his college career is likely over.
Minnesota will likely begin its NCAA Tournament run in two weeks in the first round on either Thursday the 27th or Friday the 28th.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.