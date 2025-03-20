Top podcast Spittin' Chiclets provides in-depth look inside Gophers hockey facilities
Spittin' Chichlets is the No. 1 hockey podcast in the world and they had representation in town to check out Gophers hockey's sellout series sweep against Wisconsin in the regular season. On Thursday they finally released a video, detailing their experience.
The podcast is a part of Barstool Sports and is hosted by former NHL players Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette. Another key figure from the podcast’s brand is Mike Grinnell, who created the YouTube series Chiclets University, highlighting some of the top college hockey programs in the country. They've been to schools like North Dakota, Michigan State and Michigan, but they finally went to Minnesota.
Star Gophers forward Jimmy Snuggerud and defenseman Sam Rinzel showed Grinell around Minnesota's facilities. They highlighted the locker room, training facilities and weight room among other things before going to the Gophers' dominant 5-2 and 4-1 wins over the Badgers on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
"You know it's something else. Even when we come out for pregame on-ice warmups, it's packed to students are lining up before the game and it will be packed up real early, [it's] so loud," Snuggerud said when asked about the atmosphere at 3M Arena at Mariuicci. "The energy they bring to every game, it's nuts."
College hockey is a sport that does not receive much national coverage, but it's one of the biggest sports in Minnesota. The Gophers have one of the most historic programs in the country and their facilities reflect that. They're a week away from returning to the ice in this year's NCAA Tournament, but the video is a great look into the type of program head coach Bob Motzko runs.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
